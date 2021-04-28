Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

BRO traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

