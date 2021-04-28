BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.30

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $18.87. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 26,043 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

