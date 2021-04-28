Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

BCUCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.