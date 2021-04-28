BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.26% of Cubic worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000.

CUB stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

