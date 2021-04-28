BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.29.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.