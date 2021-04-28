BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after buying an additional 221,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

