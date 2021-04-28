BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.19% of Wolverine World Wide worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,285.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $782,340. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

