BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

