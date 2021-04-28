BSCView Reaches One Day Volume of $353,888.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. BSCView has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $353,888.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00274893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.73 or 0.01037353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.36 or 0.00720019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.12 or 1.00128360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

