BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of BTRS opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

