Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,094 ($27.36) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,017.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,785.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.78. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

