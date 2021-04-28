Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.