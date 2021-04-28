Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director John P. Ducrest Acquires 4,550 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director John P. Ducrest purchased 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $484.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

