BUZZCoin (BUZZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $5.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.