Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 246.0 days.

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

