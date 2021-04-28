Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider David Thomas Traynor Sells 360,000 Shares

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

Shares of Byotrol stock opened at GBX 7.03 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.61. Byotrol plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of £31.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

