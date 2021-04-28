Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider David Thomas Traynor Sells 360,000 Shares

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).
Shares of Byotrol stock opened at GBX 7.03 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.61. Byotrol plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of £31.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
About Byotrol
Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.