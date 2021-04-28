Bytecoin Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $166.46 million and $324,066.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.47 or 0.00793679 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004389 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.