C Coleman Edmunds Sells 17,970 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $522,219.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. 626,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

