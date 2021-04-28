C Coleman Edmunds Sells 17,970 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $522,219.00.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90.
Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. 626,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
