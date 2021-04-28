C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

