C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

CHRW stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 96,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,687. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $24,046,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $11,031,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

