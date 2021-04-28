C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price Down 3.7%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.01 and last traded at $93.03. Approximately 8,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,085,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

