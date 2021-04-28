C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,969 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,431% compared to the average daily volume of 1,043 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

CHRW stock traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,910. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

