Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.85 million.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $14.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,803.21. 19,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,570. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,813.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,687.00 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

