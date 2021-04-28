CACHE Gold (CGT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $576,286.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $576,286.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.26 or 0.00104361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.67 or 0.00828717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.87 or 0.07844550 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 59,494 coins and its circulating supply is 51,795 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.