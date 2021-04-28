CACI International Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $18.10 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $18.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

CACI stock opened at $253.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CACI International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in CACI International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in CACI International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

