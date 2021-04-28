Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CADE stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

