CAE (NYSE:CAE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.41

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 4191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in CAE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 889,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

