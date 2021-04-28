Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. 166,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,174,875 shares.The stock last traded at $103.56 and had previously closed at $101.77.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CZR. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

