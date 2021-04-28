Caesarstone (CSTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.36 million, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

