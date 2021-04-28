Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.57

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $14.01. Caesarstone shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 71,125 shares trading hands.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $479.36 million, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

