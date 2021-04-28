CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% This Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00061635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.36 or 0.01035971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.40 or 0.00735816 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,793.95 or 0.99699882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.