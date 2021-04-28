Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

