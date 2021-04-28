Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Calix updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

NYSE:CALX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,578. Calix has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

