Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $47.80. Calix shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 11,641 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

