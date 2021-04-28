Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.70 million.Calix also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.36.

CALX traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,578. Calix has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

