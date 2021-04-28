Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Hits $33.31 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $33.31 million and $155,496.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.42 or 0.04967563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00062369 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.