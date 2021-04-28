Callon Petroleum (CPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPE opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

