Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 7.7%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.74. 19,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,909,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.