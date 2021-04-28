Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMBM. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. 1,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.