Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. 590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,977. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Camden National by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Camden National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

