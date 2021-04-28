Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

CAC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $699.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

