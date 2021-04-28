Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,856. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.