Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 166,675 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24.

On Thursday, February 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $913,885.38.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96.

Camping World stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. 997,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

