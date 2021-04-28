Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells $6,545,661.12 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24.

On Thursday, February 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $913,885.38.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. 997,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,590. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Camping World by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camping World by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

