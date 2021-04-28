Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 424,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Camtek has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

