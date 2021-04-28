Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-$65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.70 million.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.
Shares of CAMT traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,931. Camtek has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
