Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-$65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of CAMT traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,931. Camtek has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.