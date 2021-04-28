Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.30 M-.

NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 84,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,414,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 4.05. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

