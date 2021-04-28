Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to Hold

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

