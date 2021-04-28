Canaccord Genuity Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,317.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $118.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,409.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,324.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,894.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

