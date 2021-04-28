Canaccord Genuity Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $285.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam increased its position in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

